Chhattisgarh: Transgender personnel to take part in Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur | ANI

Bastar: In a first, a third-gender personnel from 'Bastar Fighters' will take part in the Republic Day Parade at Jagdalpur on Republic Day, a senior police officer said. Two transgender constables will take part in the parade.

In 2021, the Chhattisgarh Police had recruited 13 transgender people as constables, 9 of whom were including in the "Bastar Fighters", a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police department deployed in the Maoist-affected divisions of Bastar.

A positive message to the region

"This is the first time the third gender would be included in the parade. It will send a positive message to the region. The people in the Bastar region are really excited about all this," said IGP Bastar P Sundarraj while talking to the media on Tuesday. Nine of the 13 transgenders were inducted into the unit for deployment in the Maoist-hit Bastar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also participate in the program.

The Nation will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26.

