Chhattisgarh: Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Social Media Influencer Indu Vatti In Kanker

Chhattisgarh: Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Social Media Influencer Indu Vatti In Kanker | FPJ

Raipur/Kanker: A devastating road accident in Kanker district claimed the life of social media influencer Indu Vatti when her scooty was struck by an out-of-control speeding car. The incident, captured on CCTV, quickly circulated on social media, sending shockwaves through the community.

The accident occurred within the limits of Kanker City Kotwali police station as Indu was en route to City Center Mall to meet friends for a movie outing. Tragically, she sustained severe head injuries in the collision and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Indesh Vatti, her brother, filed a police complaint the following day regarding the accident. Meanwhile, the Celerio CG-19 BP 4829 vehicle involved in the accident is registered on the name of Harish Dinkar, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said.

Indu Vatti, known for her popular Instagram account with over 1.5 lakh followers, was celebrated for her reels featuring Chhattisgarhi songs, which had garnered widespread attention online. Despite her social media presence, she balanced her life working in a cloth shop after completing her BA, while her family primarily engaged in farming.

The sudden loss has left Indu's friends and followers in mourning, who expressed their grief by sharing memories and reels she had created. Demands for justice echoed among her circle, urging the administration for compensation and swift action against the responsible party. Calls for a fair and thorough investigation into the incident have also been raised by her friends.

The tragic accident has left a profound impact on the community, highlighting the need for road safety and prompt measures to prevent such incidents in the future.