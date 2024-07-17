Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Sharing Instagram ‘Friend’s’ Nude Videos

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Sharing Insta ‘Friend’s’ Nude Videos |

The Kharghar police have booked a man for sending a nude video of a 27-year-old woman to her family members and friends after she refused to pay extortion money to the man, whom she met four days back on Instagram.

The complainant, a resident of Kharghar, had accepted the ‘request’ of one Rehan Khan over Instagram on July 12. The duo became friends over social media and also shared contact numbers and started WhatsApp chatting. Khan had told the complainant that he stayed in the United Kingdom. On July 15, Khan made a video call to the complainant and coaxed her to strip herself.

Meanwhile, Khan did a screen recording of the whole call. The next day, Khan told the complainant that he was sending her some gifts from the UK, which included cosmetics, clothes and jewellery and she would have to pay the taxes for the same for receiving it. The complainant refused to pay the money following which the accused started threatening her that he would make her life hell if she did not pay him Rs20,000 and sent her a UPI ID belonging to Vivek Kumar.

The complainant refused to pay the money and the accused then sent the video to her friends and relatives and shared the screenshot of the same to her. The woman then approached the police for help.

“Most likely the name used of the accused is fake and is likely to be an accused from Bihar. We are investigating the case to trace him down,” a police officer from Kharghar police station.

The police have appealed to the public not to befriend any stranger on social media or share contact number. They have also appealed to not ever entertain a video call from unknown numbers and strangers.