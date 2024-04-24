Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Fashion Designing Student & Sister’s Morphed Nude Photo Shared On Instagram |

Mumbai: A 19-year-old fashion designing student has approached Sanapad police after she found that her and her sister’s photo have been misused by someone. The girl who herself has an Instagram account, have always posted various photos of her on her profile. Last week, a friend of her’s shared an Instagram link to her and called her asking to check that link that he shared.

On checking she found a video wherein a photo of her and her sister is used. The video ends with their morphed nude photo. On finding the obscene morphed photo of herself, she discussed about it with her family and approached Sanpada police on Sunday and registered a case.

The same video was shared by three profiles details of which the complainant has provided to the police. While two of the three handles are disabled, police are in the process of disabling the third handle as well. On the video, the accused has posted a telegram account number for video calls.

“We have registered the case and are investigating further. We are trying to trace the accused,” a police officer from Sanpada police station said. The police have booked the unidentified accused for defamation under IPC and relevant sections under the IT Act.