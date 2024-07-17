Aanvi Kamdar, Travel Influencer, Dies After Falling Into Gorge While Shooting Instagram Reel At Waterfall In Raigad | X

Raigad: In a tragic incident, Mumbai resident and famous travel influencer, Aanvi Kamdar (26), died after tragically falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram Reel at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad in Maharashtra. Aanvi was a famous Instagram influencer and was majorly known for her videos on travel content. Aanvi Kamdar fell into the 350-foot gorge while filming a reel with her friends on Tuesday (July 16).

There are reports that a rescue operation was carried out by the authorities after they received information about the incident. The rescue operation was carried out on a large scale involving the Coast Guard and local teams of rescuers.

Aanvi was recovered from the gorge after the rescue operation was carried out for about 6 hours. She was seriously injured due to the fall and was taken to a nearby hospital. Aanvi succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

As per reports, the rescuers reached the spot where she fell and reached her within 15 minutes. One of the rescuers told Lokmat that large stones were falling on them while they were trying to reach her.

He also said that initially, they thought that she might have died. However, when they checked, she was breathing and also responded to them in a faint sound.

They carried the injured woman for some distance on a stretcher and then lifted her using a rope. They admitted her to Managaon Taluka Government Hospital where she breathed her last.

Many tourists are attracted and rush to places where there are natural waterfalls during the monsoon. However, people should take care of their safety as many such tragic incidents occur at these tourist spots. In excitement, people reach the middle of the waterfall, and as the water force increases, they get washed away with it. Many such horrific videos have also surfaced on the internet in which entire families have been washed away due to the increased flow of water.