Chhattisgarh tops Digital States of India Ranking in 2019; Maharashtra ranks second

Gurugram: Chhattisgarh has topped the digital states of India ranking as per a research report, which ranked Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh among the top five states.

The report by Coeus Age, titled 'Digital States of India 2019 - A Comparative Analysis' is an outcome of an assessment of the 37 states and Union Territories of the country on two broad constructs - Policy and Infrastructure Readiness (PIR) and Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) Performance. The assessment uses 128 parameters across PIR and MMPs. 15 state-specific MMPs were considered for the study.

The report in 2019 is the second in series, the first one released in October 2017. Madhya Pradesh topped the list in 2017 but is at rank 5 in 2019. Chhattisgarh has moved 3 ranks up, from 4in 2017 to 1 in 2019. The biggest jump has been made by Haryana that has moved 7 ranks up, from 10in 2017 to 3 in 2019.

"The Digital States of India report provides the relative standing of the 37 states and UTs based upon a holistic assessment on 128 parameters. The comparison between 2019 and 2017 provides a relative movement of state and ranks over time. The insights are valuable for policymakers, state leadership and business investors", said Dr Kapil Dev Singh, CEO, Coeus Age.

Other states and UTs that have made big gains in ranks include Goa, Bihar, Chandigarh, and Assam.

"Digital India is gradually gaining ground across the country. A phenomenon that was concentrated in a few large states, mostly from the south and west, is now becoming widespread with inclusion from North, East and the North East", added Dr Singh.

The 37 states and UTs belong to one of the four clusters - Leading (7), Emerging (9), Promising (12), and Lagging Digital States (9).