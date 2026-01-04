 50-Year-Old Jumps To Death from Le Meridien Hotel In Delhi; Probe Underway
A 50-year-old man, identified as Parvinder Singh, died by suicide after jumping from Delhi's Le Meridien Hotel on Sunday. Police said the reason behind the incident is not yet known. Forensic teams examined the site, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Lajpat Rai Nagar in the national capital.

According to information shared by Delhi Police with news agency ANI, the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known. Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also called to the scene to collect evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that Parvinder Singh had been staying at the Le Meridien Hotel for several days. On Sunday afternoon, he reportedly took a lift to the rooftop of the hotel and jumped from there, resulting in his death.

Delhi Police officials said all aspects of the case are being examined to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Statements of hotel staff and other relevant witnesses are being recorded as part of the probe.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

Mental Health Helplines

