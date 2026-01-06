UP: Thieves Distract Shopkeeper, Walk Away With Jewellery Box Worth ₹15 Lakh In Banda; Video Goes Viral

CCTV footage from a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda shows two men posing as customers and stealing a jewellery box worth around ₹15 lakh | X/@bstvlive

A shocking case of daylight robbery was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, where two men posing as customers allegedly stole a jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh from a shop. The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the jeweler shop counter covered with trays and boxes of jewellery, with the shopkeeper seated behind it attending to two or three customers. Minutes into the video, one of the men is seen engaging the shopkeeper in conversation, leaning over the counter and pointing at items to divert his attention.

While the shopkeeper remains occupied, another man quietly picks up an entire box filled with jewellery from the counter. He tucks it under his arm and casually walks towards the exit. Moments later, the group leaves the shop together, with the stolen box clearly visible in the suspect’s possession.

Police Register Case, Launch Probe

Uttar Pradesh Police acted promptly after the incident came to light. A case was registered based on the shopkeeper’s complaint, and investigation teams were deployed. The police response was also confirmed through official statements and a video message from the local Circle Officer.

Another Theft Case Reported From Jhansi

In a separate incident, another case of theft was reported from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on December 30. CCTV footage shows a woman allegedly stealing cash from the counter of a mobile phone shop.

The video captures the woman casually entering the shop, engaging the owner in conversation and browsing mobile phones and accessories displayed on the counter. While the shopkeeper is distracted, she is seen taking cash from the counter before leaving the premises.