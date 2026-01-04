‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has flagged growing instances of customer fraud in online food delivery platforms, revealing how fake refund claims have become increasingly sophisticated. Speaking on a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal said companies are facing “insane fraud” from customers misusing refund policies.

During the conversation, Goyal explained that some customers deliberately place foreign objects in food items to falsely claim refunds. “People remove their own hair, put it in the food and then complain that there was hair in the order,” he said, adding that earlier complaints mostly involved insects like flies or other small objects, rather than extreme claims.

He also highlighted how artificial intelligence has worsened the issue. According to Goyal, AI-generated images are now being used to manipulate visuals, making normal food items appear damaged. “Now AI can convert a perfectly fine cake into a smashed one,” he said, noting a sudden spike in partial cake damage complaints, rising to nearly five percent.

When asked how platforms differentiate between genuine and fake complaints, Goyal admitted that it has become extremely difficult. He said companies rely on internal systems such as a “karma score” based on customer history, but acknowledged that there is “almost no way” to be fully certain who is telling the truth.