 ‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders

‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has highlighted rising customer fraud on food delivery platforms, revealing how fake complaints involving hair, flies or other objects are used to claim refunds. He said AI-generated images have made fraud easier, making it difficult to distinguish genuine complaints from false ones despite internal tracking systems.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has flagged growing instances of customer fraud in online food delivery platforms, revealing how fake refund claims have become increasingly sophisticated. Speaking on a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal said companies are facing “insane fraud” from customers misusing refund policies.

During the conversation, Goyal explained that some customers deliberately place foreign objects in food items to falsely claim refunds. “People remove their own hair, put it in the food and then complain that there was hair in the order,” he said, adding that earlier complaints mostly involved insects like flies or other small objects, rather than extreme claims.

Read Also
What's The Silver Device Near Deepinder Goyal's Eye? Here's What Zomato Founder Wore On Raj Shamani...
article-image

He also highlighted how artificial intelligence has worsened the issue. According to Goyal, AI-generated images are now being used to manipulate visuals, making normal food items appear damaged. “Now AI can convert a perfectly fine cake into a smashed one,” he said, noting a sudden spike in partial cake damage complaints, rising to nearly five percent.

When asked how platforms differentiate between genuine and fake complaints, Goyal admitted that it has become extremely difficult. He said companies rely on internal systems such as a “karma score” based on customer history, but acknowledged that there is “almost no way” to be fully certain who is telling the truth.

FPJ Shorts
'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Maha Naagins In Naagin 7 Makes Netizens Cringe– VIDEO
'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Maha Naagins In Naagin 7 Makes Netizens Cringe– VIDEO
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer Blockbuster
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer Blockbuster
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Officially Release ‘Shiv Shakti Vachan Nama’, Promise Welfare Of Marathi People, Mumbaikars
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Officially Release ‘Shiv Shakti Vachan Nama’, Promise Welfare Of Marathi People, Mumbaikars
Unsold Homes Rise Across Major Cities In 2025, Higher New Launches & Slower Sales Push Inventories Up
Unsold Homes Rise Across Major Cities In 2025, Higher New Launches & Slower Sales Push Inventories Up

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaziabad NYE Violence Caught On Cam: Tenants Allegedly Assault Landlord’s Family After Loud Music...

Ghaziabad NYE Violence Caught On Cam: Tenants Allegedly Assault Landlord’s Family After Loud Music...

50-Year-Old Jumps To Death from Le Meridien Hotel In Delhi; Probe Underway

50-Year-Old Jumps To Death from Le Meridien Hotel In Delhi; Probe Underway

‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders

‘Hair, Fly, Nails’: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal On Customer Fraud In Food Orders

'B*******, M*******d': Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Abusing, Vandalising Car Outside Greater Noida...

'B*******, M*******d': Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Abusing, Vandalising Car Outside Greater Noida...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 04, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-36 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 04, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-36 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...