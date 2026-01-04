 Ghaziabad NYE Violence Caught On Cam: Tenants Allegedly Assault Landlord’s Family After Loud Music Objection; FIR Registered
Ghaziabad NYE Violence Caught On Cam: Tenants Allegedly Assault Landlord's Family After Loud Music Objection; FIR Registered

A New Year’s Eve party in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik turned violent after tenants allegedly assaulted their landlord and family for objecting to loud music. A viral video shows the group attacking the family and vandalising property. Police have registered an FIR against three accused and are working to trace and arrest them.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Viral footage shows New Year’s Eve chaos in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik as tenants allegedly assault their landlord and family after being objected to loud music. | X/@MjJournalist999

Ghaziabad: A New Year’s Eve celebration turned violent at a residential society in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik after tenants and their guests allegedly attacked their landlord and his family for objecting to loud music and late-night partying, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Sushant Aquapolis on the night of December 31, and a purported video of the assault has since gone viral on social media.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the dispute erupted when the landlord objected to a late-night party being held on the terrace of his house around 1 am on January 1. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, with the tenants allegedly resorting to assault and vandalism before fleeing the scene.

The video, now widely circulated online, reportedly shows disturbing visuals of the attack. The video shows, a group of 8–10 young adults, including men and a few women, aggressively descending a staircase, they then surround the landlord and his family members, repeatedly pushing, punching, slapping, and kicking. Minutes later it is seen that a woman from the landlord’s family being grabbed, shoved against railings and struck. While some other men from the group damaged plant pots, chairs, doors, and glass panels

Police officials said the attackers appeared intoxicated or enraged during the assault.

article-image

Police Action and FIR Details

According to the report in Hindustan Times, Sarita Devi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Crossings Republik police station, confirmed that an FIR was registered on January 2 based on a complaint filed by the landlord’s family. Three suspects Sarthak, Prithvi, and Sanket have been named in the case.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

