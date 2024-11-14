 Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers

Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers

The Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Training & Research Institute (RGNGWTRI) inaugurated the 4th batch of its One-Year Induction Training Course for 26 newly recruited Group A Scientific Officers of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Dr. S. K. Ambast, Chairman of CGWB and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), attended as the Chief Guest.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Training & Research Institute (RGNGWTRI) | http://ngwtri.org/

Raipur: The Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Training & Research Institute (RGNGWTRI) inaugurated the 4th batch of its One-Year Induction Training Course for 26 newly recruited Group A Scientific Officers of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Dr. S. K. Ambast, Chairman of CGWB and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), attended as the Chief Guest.

The event also included a valedictory ceremony for the first batch of the training course, where 12 Group A Scientific Officers received completion certificates and medals for merit.

Regional Director Nidhish Verma emphasized the importance of training in preparing officers for their roles. Dr. Ambast urged the trainees to maintain focus, discipline, and a sensitive approach in their work. He congratulated the graduating officers, wishing them a successful career, and emphasized the values of dedication and integrity.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Raipur Woman Duped Of ₹58 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam By...
article-image

Dr. P. K. Naik, Regional Director of CGWB, NCCR, Raipur, along with senior faculty members and officials, also attended the ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Fire To Congress Corporator's Home In 2018
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Fire To Congress Corporator's Home In 2018
Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers
Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers
ED Cracks Down On ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Syndicate Linked To Malegaon, Raids 23 Locations Across Maharashtra And Gujarat
ED Cracks Down On ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Syndicate Linked To Malegaon, Raids 23 Locations Across Maharashtra And Gujarat
MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor
MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For...

Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For...

MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor

MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor

Apex Court Runs Over Bulldozer: Supreme Court Verdict Curbs Arbitrary State Actions With Landmark...

Apex Court Runs Over Bulldozer: Supreme Court Verdict Curbs Arbitrary State Actions With Landmark...

'He Loves Me Too Much': Mother Of 'Epileptic' Accused Who Stabbed Chennai Doctor 7 Times Defends Him

'He Loves Me Too Much': Mother Of 'Epileptic' Accused Who Stabbed Chennai Doctor 7 Times Defends Him

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 14, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 14, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...