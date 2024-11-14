Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers

Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Training & Research Institute (RGNGWTRI) | http://ngwtri.org/

Raipur: The Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Training & Research Institute (RGNGWTRI) inaugurated the 4th batch of its One-Year Induction Training Course for 26 newly recruited Group A Scientific Officers of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Dr. S. K. Ambast, Chairman of CGWB and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), attended as the Chief Guest.

The event also included a valedictory ceremony for the first batch of the training course, where 12 Group A Scientific Officers received completion certificates and medals for merit.

Regional Director Nidhish Verma emphasized the importance of training in preparing officers for their roles. Dr. Ambast urged the trainees to maintain focus, discipline, and a sensitive approach in their work. He congratulated the graduating officers, wishing them a successful career, and emphasized the values of dedication and integrity.

Dr. P. K. Naik, Regional Director of CGWB, NCCR, Raipur, along with senior faculty members and officials, also attended the ceremony.