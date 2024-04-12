Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi Is Unaware Of Country’s Mood, Says Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale addressing media with Chhattisgarh BJP state general secretary Sanjay Srivastava, state media in-charge Amit Chimnani on Friday at BJP divisional headquarters Ekatma Parisar, Raipur | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is completely unaware of whose side the people of the country are with? The people are standing behind Modi.

Athawale is National President of Republican Party of India (Athawale), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for more than 12 years.

Athawale, addressing media at BJP divisional office said after the crushing defeat of Congress in the recent assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi is working to divide Dalits and Muslims and castes across the country against each other. His 'Jodo Bharat Yatra' has actually proved to be a ‘Bharat Todo Yatra'.

He alleged, a ‘thagbandhan’ of 28 parties is standing in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where every party has a contender for the post of Prime Minister. All the regional allies of NDA are getting the opportunity to move forward with strength under Modi.

He alleged that Congress and Indi alliance are engaged in false propaganda of changing the Constitution and trying to mislead the country. Congress, which flouted the Constitution by imposing emergency on the country and making arbitrary amendments 80 times. It is today shedding crocodile tears in the name of the Constitution. The Prime Minister instead got the Constitution of the country implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP-led NDA is working to strengthen the Constitution.

Democracy is not at all in danger but the Congress and Indi alliance is in danger, that is why the opposition is making unrestrained nonsense, he said.

The investigating agencies will certainly take action against those who commit wrongdoings, if they are right then why are they not getting bail from the court?, he added.

Athawale said, the opposition is displaying its petty mentality by using indecent and unparliamentary language for the Prime Minister, it is indecent to wish for the death of the Prime Minister.

Talking about his party RPI, Athawale said that the party has been working together with BJP for the last 12 years and like last time, this time too have decided to support BJP on all the 11 Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh.