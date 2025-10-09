'Agar Shor Machaya Toh…': 28-Year-Old Delhi Man Critically Injured After Wife Pours Boiling Oil & Chili Powder On Him While Sleeping | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: As Dinesh lay asleep in his Madangir house, his wife poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him, sending him into screams that rent the dead calm of the night. On October 3, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with 20 per cent burns and was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition.

About The Case

According to an FIR lodged at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station the same day, the man was Dinesh Kumar, whose wife, Sadhna, poured hot oil on his torso around 3 am while he was sleeping.

The couple's eight-year-old daughter was also in the house at the time. Dinesh told police that on October 2, he returned home from work, ate dinner, and went to bed. "My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns," he alleged in his complaint.

When he protested, his wife retorted, "'Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi' (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you)." But Dinesh could not suppress his screams. The commotion brought neighbours and his landlord's family, who lived on the floor below, rushing to the house.

The landowner also called his brother-in-law, Ram Sagar, to the fourth floor house, and the two rushed him to a hospital. Anjali, the daughter of the house owner, was one of the people who made a run to check on Dinesh. "My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside the house," she told PTI.

Anjali said that when her father tried to intervene, Sadhna told them she was taking her husband to the hospital. "But when she came out with him, she headed towards the opposite direction. We got suspicious. My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh with Ram Sagar to the hospital," she said. Dinesh was first taken to a nearby hospital, but seeing the deep burns on his chest, face, and arms, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital. Police said his injuries were described as "dangerous" "scald burns" in the medical report.

According to Dinesh, an Uttar Pradesh native, the couple has been married for eight years and has had a troubled relationship. Two years ago, his wife filed a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell, but the matter was settled through a compromise.

Dinesh's wife has been booked under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid) and 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) of the BNS. A police source said the couple had a row on the day of the incident as well.

"Initial investigation suggested that there has been a dispute between the couple for a long time. A complaint was made against the man two years back, but the matter was resolved after mediation. Another complaint was filed against Dinesh some months ago," the source said. Meanwhile, another police officer said that no arrest has been made so far, and the matter was still under investigation.

He said the police will record the statement of the couple's minor daughter to know what happened that night.

