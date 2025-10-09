 PM Modi Slams Congress For Showing Weakness After 26/11 Attacks, Asks Who Stopped Forces From Striking Pakistan Under Foreign Pressure
Without naming him, PM Modi referred to a recent interview of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in which he discussed the UPA government's response to Pakistan following the 26/11 attacks.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the then Congress-led UPA government for showing "weakness" after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, saying that under the BJP-led government, national security remains the top priority and decisive action has been taken against Pakistan after terror strikes.

Chidambaram, who became Home Minister after the attacks and following Shivraj Patil's resignation, had said that retaliation had crossed his mind, but the government chose to exercise restraint under global pressure.

Referring to his remarks, the Prime Minister asked the Congress to reveal who decided to stop the security forces from attacking Pakistan under foreign influence, asserting that the nation has the right to know.

Highlighting Mumbai's importance, PM Modi said, "Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. That is why terrorists chose Mumbai for a major attack in 2008. But the Congress government in power then sent a message of weakness, a message of surrender to terrorism."

He added, "Recently, a senior Congress leader, who even served as the former Home Minister, revealed big things in an interview. He claimed that after the Mumbai attack, our forces were ready to attack Pakistan. The entire country wanted the same. But according to that Congress leader, the then government stopped India's forces from taking action due to pressure from another country. Congress must tell us who made this decision under foreign pressure, who played with Mumbai's national sentiment. The country has the right to know. This weakness of Congress strengthened the terrorists and weakened national security, a price repeatedly paid by the country in lives lost."

PM Modi emphasised India's current stance on national security, saying, "For us, nothing is more important than the safety of the country and its citizens. Today's India responds strongly; today's India strikes by entering their home. The world saw this during Operation Sindoor and felt a sense of pride."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport and unveiled various developmental projects in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

