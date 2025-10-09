 Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into 6 Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSpeeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into 6 Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested | VIDEO

Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into 6 Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested | VIDEO

Chaos erupted in Noida after a speeding Land Rover Defender reportedly rammed at least six vehicles near a mall. The driver was arrested.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into Six Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested (Screengrab) | X/@MdRaza_

Noida: A speeding Land Rover Defender reportedly rammed at least six vehicles near a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday night. The driver was arrested by the police after the incident, which took place outside Gulshan One29 Mall in Noida's Sector 129.

The speeding luxury car crashed into five four-wheelers and one bike, reported NDTV. The driver of the Land Rover Defender has reportedly been identified as Sunil, a resident of Noida Sector 100.

Visuals From The Spot:

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. The luxury car bears a VVIP number, '1111'. It is still not known whether Sunil was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

FPJ Shorts
'No Network In Mumbai Metro 3': Commuters Face Issue During Online Ticketing As Aqua Line Lacks Mobile Connectivity
'No Network In Mumbai Metro 3': Commuters Face Issue During Online Ticketing As Aqua Line Lacks Mobile Connectivity
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Mumbai Porsche Crash:

In another accident, a Porsche car, reportedly engaged in a high-speed race with a BMW, lost control and crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway on Wednesday night. The luxury vehicle, a 718 Boxster, bearing the number plate DN 09Q 1777, was damaged in the crash. The driver also sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj...

'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj...

Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School

Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School

From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala To Balakot Tiramisu: Food Menu At 93rd Indian Air Force Day...

From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala To Balakot Tiramisu: Food Menu At 93rd Indian Air Force Day...

Supreme Court Bar Association Terminates Lawyer Rakesh Kishore’s Membership After Shoe-Hurling...

Supreme Court Bar Association Terminates Lawyer Rakesh Kishore’s Membership After Shoe-Hurling...

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Visionary...

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Visionary...