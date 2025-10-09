Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into 6 Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested | VIDEO

Speeding Land Rover Defender Crashes Into Six Vehicles Outside Mall In Noida; Driver Arrested (Screengrab) | X/@MdRaza_

Noida: A speeding Land Rover Defender reportedly rammed at least six vehicles near a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday night. The driver was arrested by the police after the incident, which took place outside Gulshan One29 Mall in Noida's Sector 129.

The speeding luxury car crashed into five four-wheelers and one bike, reported NDTV. The driver of the Land Rover Defender has reportedly been identified as Sunil, a resident of Noida Sector 100.

Visuals From The Spot:

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. The luxury car bears a VVIP number, '1111'. It is still not known whether Sunil was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Mumbai Porsche Crash:

In another accident, a Porsche car, reportedly engaged in a high-speed race with a BMW, lost control and crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway on Wednesday night. The luxury vehicle, a 718 Boxster, bearing the number plate DN 09Q 1777, was damaged in the crash. The driver also sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.