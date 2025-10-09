 Qantas Restarts Non-Stop Delhi-Melbourne Flights Ahead Of India vs Australia T20 Cricket Tournament
Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Australia’s national carrier Qantas will restart non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne. |

Mumbai: Australia’s national carrier Qantas will restart non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne, which were halted in June this year, from October 27 ahead of peak travel season and upcoming T20 cricket schedule. The route will be operated with three services per week until March 28, 2026 in view of the seasonal demand.

Qantas unveils Delhi–Melbourne flight schedule

Australia’s largest airline, Qantas, will operate Delhi-Melbourne flights every Monday, and Saturday. The Delhi-Melbourne flight QF70 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.45pm and reach at 12.40pm next day. The return flight QF69 will depart from Melbourne at 9.20am and reach CSMIA at 4.45pm. The airline claimed that its customers will be able to connect beyond Delhi to 21 Indian cities via the airline’s codeshare partnership with IndiGo.

The flights will be operated by Qantas’ Airbus A330‑200 aircraft, featuring 26 lie‑flat Business Class suites in a 1‑2‑1 layout and 204 Economy seats in a 2‑4‑2 configuration. Across the three weekly return services, this new connection will add more than 1,300 seats each week between Delhi and Melbourne, and over 30,000 seats across the peak travel period.

New Qantas flights timed ahead of India–Australia T20

According to the airline, the schedule aligns with peak travel demand between India and Australia providing a non-stop option for flyers travelling between the Indian and the Victorian capitals. It claimed that the new flights are perfectly timed before the Australia vs India T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, with the inaugural flight touching down in the Victorian capital on 28 October. It continues to offer non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Sydney.

Cam Wallace, chief executive officer at Qantas International, said, “Flying direct significantly reduces travel time to Australia, and these new flights are perfectly suited for Indian fans attending cricket events in Melbourne, including the T20 series in late-October, the Ashes and Big Bash League later in the year.”

