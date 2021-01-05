Chhattisgarh Police counter Maoists: A calendar

Raipur

In the decades-long history of Maoist conflict, Bastar police has launched the first ever multi-colour ‘new year calendar’ to counter Maoist propaganda highlighting major initiatives and achievements of the state government and welfare works carried out by local administration and security forces, including Bastar police.

“The main feature of the calendar is its messaging with local touch. In every leaf of the calendar, local tribal language such as Gondi and Halbi have been used to highlight various community programmes conducted by security forces, including outreach and civil welfare trust building campaigns,” said Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P.

This initiative is part of the ‘Bastar Tha Matta’ (voice of Bastar) campaign being carried out by the Bastar Police to highlight the positive and constructive activities of security forces in Bastar region, he said. In the calendar police has also tried to highlight the additional feature of the government's ambitious plan for Bastar development known as Triveni Plan- ‘Confidence-Security-Development’.

In the calendar, we have also tried to highlight new police camps established in the highly Maoist sensitive zones, school, government buildings and roads constructed in those areas, the IG said.