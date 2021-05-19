Chhattisgarh: NSUI files FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh, Sambit Patra over 'toolkit'

Raipur: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) today lodged an FIR against ex-Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Dr. Raman Singh and party spokesperson Sambit Patra over the fake toolkit in Raipur’s Civil Line Police Station on Wednesday.

Police have lodged FIR against both the leaders under IPC section 504, 505, 188 and 469.

Police lodged the FIR on the complaint filed by NSUI Chhattisgarh State President Akash Sharma and State Youth Congress President Koko Padhi.

Both the leaders, alleged the Ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh and BJP National Spokesperson tried to defame Congress party by tweeting the fake letterhead of Congress Party.

@INCChhattisgarh tweeted an FIR that was lodged against Patra, BJP president JP Nadda, BL Santosh and Union Minister Smriti Irani.