Chhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks...

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) is now the first steel plant in India to be awarded four Integrated Management System (ISO) licenses simultaneously, NMDC said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) gave the license certificates to Shri K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, NSL along with his team in Kolkata last Monday.

The licenses awarded to the company include Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001; Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001; Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) ISO 45001 and Energy Management System (EnMS) ISO 50001, the release said.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious ISO certifications, which acknowledge not just our technical expertise, but our steadfast resolve to elevate the standards of steel production in India. This milestone strengthens our belief in the power of continuous improvement and innovation. Looking ahead, NSL is on the path to break-even and we are committed to achieving this target by Q3 FY25,” Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NSL said.

NSL is expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving market needs, driving cutting-edge research and development to foster innovation, and deepening its engagement with communities to promote social responsibility. The BIS certifications not only position NMDC Steel Limited as a leader in quality and sustainability but also inspire the steel sector to progress with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility toward the nation and the environment, the release claimed.

Notably, a BIS certificate refers to a certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which signifies that a product meets specific quality and safety standards.