 MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

RP Parmar handed over the award to the fire department officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The fire department of Satna town has received the award for the fourth most outstanding departments in terms of conduct and services rendered by it on Friday, official sources said.

RP Parmar handed over the award to the fire department officials.

The Satna fire department has received the award for utilising fuel sensor technology, installation of CCTV cameras on fire trucks and other vehicles, GPS device installation, inspection of the location of fire safety vehicles with the use of advanced technology, wireless connectivity of the fire safety vehicles with the fire station and the efficient monitoring of the equipment, as well as the resources.

All the staffers of the department have been provided safety equipment and shoes, to safeguard them and ensure their well-being during fire rescue operations.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For Unfulfilled Promises In Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP State Chief...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Girl Raped In Ujjain Mentally Challenged, Say Police

MP: Girl Raped In Ujjain Mentally Challenged, Say Police

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi