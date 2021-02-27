Chhattisgarh: No privatization of power companies in state

The Government of Chhattisgarh has not considered any proposal for the privatization of power companies in Chhattisgarh, and right now there are no plans of doing so in future, said IAS Ankit Anand, Chairman Chhattisgarh State Power Companies on Saturday.

The IAS officer was making his statement over the rumours spread over the privatization of power companies and news items which indicated such initiatives have been started.

"All the works related to the power system of Chhattisgarh are executed by Chhattisgarh power companies. The power companies are committed for the protection of the interest of consumers in the state. State power generation, transmission and distribution have won several accolades at the national level for their efficiency", Anand said in a press release.

Chhattisgarh government is not considering any proposal of privatization of these companies, he said.

He termed the news of meter reading, billing and revenue collection being handed over to private entities in Baloda Bazar district as ‘misleading’. He said no such decision was taken and stressed that those news were baseless.