Chhattisgarh fastest developing welfare state in India

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel shared his views and State Government’s vision on “Useful Construction-Pro-Public Infrastructure and Your Expectations’. Chief Minister asked people of Chhattisgarh to utilize the invaluable resources of the state and become prosperous and happy. Among the works of infrastructural development, works related to the completion of road, electricity and irrigation resource network have been prioritized so that people of the state may avail all the benefits of these infrastructural development works.

30 thousand Narva identified for water conservation and promotion

Chief Minister told the audience that "Narva, Garva, Ghurua, Bari" is definitely our dream project, which has been started to save the four signs (Chinhari) of Chhattisgarh. Support of Panchayat and

Rural Development, Water Resources Development Department, Forest Department is being taken for Narva related work. About 30,000 Narva have been identified and the development of about 5,000 Narva has already been completed.

State Government aims to double the irrigation capacity of the state in next 5 years

Chief Minister said that our Narva Yojana is becoming an important medium of recharging groundwater in the state.

Ministry of Water Power, Government of India has also appreciated our efforts in this direction. Projects in Bilaspur and Surajpur districts have received National Awards. We have overcome the shortcomings of the old water resources projects so as to expand the actual irrigated area. Besides we have also started several other major schemes. Apart from Bodhghat, 15 projects like Shekharpur Dam, Dhandapani Dam, Rehar Atem were being looked into. Our aim is to develop water infrastructure in state to such an extent that the irrigation capacity here doubles in the next 5 years.

Villagers find the platform construction in paddy procurement centers useful

Rajesh Kumar Kanaujiya of village Dabrakhurd and Mr. Som Prakash Sahu of village Kosrangi said in their message in Lokvaani that the platform construction in Rural Service Cooperative Committee Jhaal Khamhariya and paddy procurement centers have proven to be extremely useful as it saves the paddy stock from damage.

They thanked Chief Minister for the same.

Construction of 61 thousand vermi compost tanks and about 5 thousand pastures in Gauthans

Chief Minister thanked people for acknowledging and appreciating the positive changes brought about by the decisions of State Government. With the convergence of various schemes with MGNREGA, state government are developing such infrastructure in every village, benefitting people on a larger scale.

Along with the construction of thousands of Gauthans, nearly 61 thousand Vermi compost tanks have also been built and about 5 thousand pastures have been developed in these gauthans. Buildings are being constructed for aanganbadis without own building.

Children of weaker sections of society will also have access to quality education in the

English medium schools

Kush Sharma of Korba said that Chhattisgarh Government has made significant progress in the direction of “useful construction and pro-public infrastructure”, which is directly benefitting the common people. State Government’s decision of opening English medium schools would provide easy access to quality education to the children of weaker sections of the society. He thanked Chief Minister for this decision.

State Government chalks out roadmap for qualitative improvement of school education

Chief Minister further said that we have created a roadmap for quality improvement in school education, according to which many activities are being conducted in the schools. These activities would help in overall personality development of the children and give them confidence to pursue their dreams and interests. The idea of 'Swami Atmanand Excellent English Medium School Scheme' has been introduced to improve the education facilities in government schools respectfully at par with private schools, so that children of poor and middle class families studying in government schools also have access to the quality education necessary for their bright future.

Youngsters taking interest in agricultural education

Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agriculture University Professor SK Patil said that with promotion of agriculture and horticulture in Chhattisgarh and development of a wide network of 31 colleges in the state, youngsters have started taking interest in agricultural education. He thanked Chief Minister for the innovative idea of establishing production centre and companies of youth in Universities for their skill development.

Kiran Maurya of Raigarh said that after opening of Late Nandkumar Patel Memorial University in Raigarh, students do not have to go all the way to Bilaspur for education related works.

New medical colleges to be opened in Kanker, Mahasamund and Korba districts

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that during COVID crisis, we realized that more medical colleges are required in the state.

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College in Durg district was finding it difficult to operate in private sector, hence we have decided to acquire it with the intention of enhancing the government medical education infrastructure. We are opening new medical colleges in three districts of Kanker, Mahasamund and Korba, thus our effort is to fulfill the lack of higher education infrastructure and help the youth of the state to build a better future.

Tourism promotion will lead to Local Development

Regarding the tourism promotion activities being conducted in the state, Chief Minister said that the state is undergoing a phase where attempts are being made to limit the tourism to a few popular centers and rather encourage the mall culture. World admires the efforts of infrastructure development to preserve the ancient heritages and natural beauty. But till recently, no adequate efforts were made in Chhattisgarh in this direction.

So we are making extensive efforts to explore the tourism potential of the state.

200 major bridges and culverts are being built under Jawahar Setu Yojana

Chief Minister said that under 'Jawahar Setu Yojana', we are building network of roads connecting to bridges and culverts.

In two years, we have taken up the task of constructing about 200 big culverts and are completing it.

'Mukhyamantri Sugam Sadak Yojana': 2200 roads connecting government offices

Chief minister Baghel said that under 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Sadak Yojana', around 2200 roads are being constructed, which connect the government offices.

Places that suffer black out due to a natural disaster or accident, a network of electricity transmission and distribution has been developed in those zones, so that there would be a double-triple supply.

Bastar is a great example of this. In addition, a network of power sub-stations, transmission and distribution lines are being spread across the state, due to which a new record of electrification has been created in the habitations and it became possible to fulfill the promise of reducing electricity bills. He said that in this way we stressed on balancing and expanding the infrastructure of the state.

New industrial policy is based on value addition to local resources

Chief Minister said that we have formulated a new industrial policy based on value addition to local resources.

Revenue administration has been simplified in the state. Due to our methodology and reliability, investors' understanding of resources such as minerals, agro-produce, forest produce has increased. Chhattisgarh is becoming the world's favorite investment destination, as a result of our decisions, policies and schemes. I believe that following this path, many new brands will originate from the land of Chhattisgarh.

Forest produce procurement from Bastar is the highest in the country

Chief Minister said in the context that we have been longing to hear such a news since long. I believe that NITI Aayog places Bijapur first in the delta ranking of 115 aspirational districts of the country.

Infrastructure has an important role to play in the top ranking of districts like Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma in the country. When most of the country's forest produce is procured from Bastar during lockdown or if a new record is made for the purchase of paddy at the support price in the entire state, we know that infrastructure is an important factor in these achievements.