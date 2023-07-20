Chhattisgarh News: Baghel Govt Announces 4% Hike In DA Of Government Employees

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that four percent increase in government employees dearness allowance (DA) on the second day of the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday. After this announcement, the government employees in Chhattisgarh will get a total 42 per cent DA at par with the Central government employees.

While participating in the discussion in the house over the first supplementary budget for 2023-24, the CM who also holds the finance portfolio of Chhattisgarh government, made an announcement of a package of ₹2,000 crore in the House.

5 lakh employees to be benefitted

With the announcement of a 4% DA increase 5 lakh government employees will be benefitted. With the hike in DA, the exchequer has to bear the additional burden of ₹800 crore.

There will be a ₹4,000 increase in the salary of daily wage workers, and this will cost the state government an additional expenditure of ₹240 crore.

Benefits to all

The salary of 1,650 guest teachers will be increased by ₹2,000 per month and due to which the State government will have to spend an additional amount of ₹4 crore. Monthly resource allowance of ₹500 has been announced for 6,000 patwaris and this will cost the state government an additional expenditure of ₹4 crore.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar termed the hike in DA as an election strategy of a outgoing government. "We know your announcement are election focused," Chandrakar mentioned in the house, during the discussion on supplementary budget.

