Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel pledge to give befitting reply; CPI Maoists term it unconstitutional

Raipur: After paying tribute to the martyrs of Bijapur ambush, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressed the jawans and interacted with the media on Monday in Jagdalpur.
While expressing his feeling HM Amit Shah said, our soldiers have given martyrdom. “We will not tolerate this bloodshed and will give a befitting reply when the appropriate time comes. The government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress. Our fight with the Naxalites will continue with strength and we will take it to the end”, he said.
In addition, CM Baghel also addressed the gathering and said that the anti-naxal operation would be continued till the Naxalites are completely uprooted from the state. Camps would be established in the naxal-affected areas at a rapid pace and the development works in the area would also be accelerated.
"The area of Naxalite dominance is shrinking rapidly," the CM said.
Later, Shah chaired a review meeting attended by top state and central officers of security forces and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for around two hours and reviewed situation in the aftermath of Bijapur ambush which had killed 22 jawans of DRG, STF and CRPF on Saturday.
After the meeting, the duo again interacted with the media, HM Amit Shah and CM Baghel said, "state and central paramilitary forces are working in better coordination with each other and very soon the results started reflecting on the ground."
Shah admitted that Covid-19 though slowed down these works slightly last year but these works will be undertaken with vigour again.
On being asked about the future strategy, Shah said the review meeting discussed several issues but refused to divulge any detail. He also refused to make any comment on queries related to the dialogue with the Maoists.
The HM also visited Basaguda CRPF camp in Bijapur which is close to the ambush site and boosted the morale of jawans by interacting with them.
Shah returned to state capital Raipur in afternoon, headed straightaway to hospitals where injured jawans are being treated. He spoke to several jawans and enquired about their health and appreciated their bravery.
CPI issues a press note on Amit Shah's statement
In the Bijapur naxal attack incident, spokesperson of CPI Maoist Abhay issued a press note and questioned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah statement on his befitting reply and said to whom Shah will take revenge. Speaking ahead he said, "such words by the Home Minister is unconstitutional."
On the killings of 22 jawans in Bijapur, Abhay held the Baghel government, Central government and North Block responsible for the attack. Our battle is not against the jawans, instead it is with the power and the system.
Abhay also attacked CM Baghel and activist Shubranshu Choudhary who formed C4 organization to initiate peace talks between government and Maoists. The Maoists spokesperson said, we asked Shubranshu to create an environment for peace dialogue but instead he put forward a conditional term dictated by CM Baghel in which to have peace talks Maoists will have to give up their weapons.
Central and state government runs on exploiting the Brahminic model, which failed to provide security to its public amid the Corona crisis.
However, Abhay also admitted that 28 naxals have been killed in the country in the last four months.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)