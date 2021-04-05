Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel pledge to give befitting reply; CPI Maoists term it unconstitutional

Raipur: After paying tribute to the martyrs of Bijapur ambush, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressed the jawans and interacted with the media on Monday in Jagdalpur.

While expressing his feeling HM Amit Shah said, our soldiers have given martyrdom. “We will not tolerate this bloodshed and will give a befitting reply when the appropriate time comes. The government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress. Our fight with the Naxalites will continue with strength and we will take it to the end”, he said.

In addition, CM Baghel also addressed the gathering and said that the anti-naxal operation would be continued till the Naxalites are completely uprooted from the state. Camps would be established in the naxal-affected areas at a rapid pace and the development works in the area would also be accelerated.

"The area of Naxalite dominance is shrinking rapidly," the CM said.

Later, Shah chaired a review meeting attended by top state and central officers of security forces and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for around two hours and reviewed situation in the aftermath of Bijapur ambush which had killed 22 jawans of DRG, STF and CRPF on Saturday.

After the meeting, the duo again interacted with the media, HM Amit Shah and CM Baghel said, "state and central paramilitary forces are working in better coordination with each other and very soon the results started reflecting on the ground."