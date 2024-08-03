Chhattisgarh: MP Santosh Pandey Criticises Congress Over Rail Expansion Claims, Highlights Modi Government's Achievements | X

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon Member of Parliament Santosh Pandey on Friday alleged that with the expansion of rail and passenger facilities across the nation, Congress is frustrated and embarrassed by the ineffectiveness of their rule. Their party leaders are engaged in spreading confusion and anarchy in the country by raising baseless allegations.

He said that in the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had worked towards expansion of rail facilities as a historic achievement. Pandey said the way Congress is doing politics of white lies regarding railway services is extremely shameful.

Giving a challenge, he threw several questions before the Congress leaders to give factual answers to the questions, such as how many new railway tracks did they lay, how many kilometres of railway tracks did they build every year?, during tenure of 60-65 years. How many railway tracks were electrified?, How many stations were modernized, How many trains did they increase the speed of?, How many new trains were run?, What expansion has been done in the facilities for passengers?, and What percentage of the budget was given to Railways for the expansion of rail and passenger facilities? He sought the budget that the Congress, which ruled the Centre for decades, give to Chhattisgarh for Railways?

He further alleged the once these figures are released by the Congress, they will be ashamed of the ineffectiveness of its rule because Congress has done nothing except corruption in Railways.

He claimed that nothing was done to increase the convenience of railways and passengers. The central government is working for its expansion and developing the facilities and working seriously to curb railway accidents.

Pandey said that Congress should try its best to spread lies and confusion, the people of the country and Chhattisgarh will never fall into the trap of anti-development strategy.