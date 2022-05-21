Chhattisgarh: Minister Kawasi Lakhma compares smoothness of roads with Hema Malini's cheeks

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Minister of Commerce, Industries and Excise department Kawasi Lakhma again created controversy when he compared the cheeks of Indian actress Hema Malini with the roads of Bastar, while addressing local public during Bhent Mulakat programme in Bastar. By using the sexist remarks against the Bollywood diva, the minister entered in the group of Indian leaders who had earlier used similar words while addressing the public at political programmes.

"Fifteen years ago, there was no road here. From Narayanpur to Bastar we built several kilometers of roads and the smoothness of these roads are no lesser than the cheeks of Hema Malini," Lakhma said.

When Lakhma uttered these controversial remarks on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen sitting behind him and sharing the stage.

After the video went viral, major opposition party BJP reacted strongly over it. BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava said, the statement of liquor minister reflects his mindset and viewpoints about the women. He asked, when Baghel government is going to overhaul the roads of rest of Chhattisgarh which are lying in the state of Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav, when he was the Chief Minister of Bihar, also had made similar sexist remarks about the actress. He then mentioned in a public meeting, the roads of Bihar which were like the cheeks of Om Puri, will be made like the cheeks of Hema Malini.

Last year, Maharashtra minister from Shiv Sena Gulabrao Patil compared the roads of his constituency in Jalgaon district to Hema Malini’s cheeks.

