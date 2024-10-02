 Chhattisgarh: Mahaya Temple Trust Bans Use Of Packaged Ghee
Only ghee prepared from cows kept in-house or from recognized gaushalas will be allowed for religious rituals at the temple.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | The Economic Times

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In response to the recent ghee controversy in Tirupati, Raipur’s largest and oldest Mahamaya (Durga) temple trust has prohibited the use of packaged ghee for lighting diya (lamps) during Navaratra.

Manoj Shukla, an office bearer and priest of the Mahamaya temple trust, stated over the phone on Wednesday to FPJ that the trust has decided to continue its ban on packaged ghee within the temple premises. “This year, more than 12,000 Jyoti Kalash (diya) will be lit during Navaratra, and we have strictly prohibited the use of packaged ghee for the rituals,” he said.

Only ghee prepared from cows kept in-house or from recognized gaushalas will be allowed for religious rituals at the temple. Additionally, even laddus made with packaged ghee are now banned. To maintain the sacredness of the rituals, the temple trust has kept 25 cows on its premises.

The ban on packaged ghee was initially implemented a decade ago after a scandal involving adulterated ghee. Since then, the temple trust has adhered strictly to this policy.

Following the Mahamaya Temple trust’s decision, several other temple trusts and the Durga Puja Ayojan Samiti in Raipur have also banned the use of packaged cow ghee. This has significantly impacted the sales and consumption of country-made cow ghee.

Despite government appeals encouraging the use of Devbhog ghee, many individuals have resisted this request. 

