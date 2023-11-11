 Chhattisgarh: 'Left Wing Extremism Will Be Eradicated Within 2 Years If BJP Wins,' Says Rajnath Singh
He said recently the incidents of LWE have increased but the effort will be to eliminate it within two years

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | FPJ

Sitapur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that once the BJP government is formed in Chhattisgarh, the issue of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be eradicated within 2 years.

He said recently the incidents of LWE have increased but the effort will be to eliminate it within two years. He was addressing the public rally in support of BJP candidate Ram Kumar Toppo, a former soldier.

Raising allegations against Congress government in Chhattisgarh, he said the corruption level is high, in the last five years different scams including liquor, coal and others have occurred. All these are being investigated and soon those involved will end in jail.

Mahadev Betting App scam

He also mentioned the Mahadev App, an online betting app, which has become a talk of people. All the money through the scams are going to Delhi.

He said the time has come to bring back the BJP government in the state as after 15 years of BJP rule, people thought of experimenting with Congress. But it has delivered a miserable government with scams. The BJP will send all the corrupt to jail.

On the PSC scheme he said that the children of Congress leaders and officials. The BJP will probe it and bring all those involved to the trial.

He said human trafficking including the girls had been happening, the crime graph has grown over the five years and the law and order is at the low.

Singh spoke on different schemes of the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had not been implemented in Chhattisgarh mainly the housing and the non-implementation of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. He said after the formation of the BJP government, 18 lakh houses will be built and each house will get tap water within two years.

