Rajnath Singh Seeks Apology from INDIA Alliance Over Sanatan Dharma Remark, Criticises Congress in Rajasthan Rally | File pic

Jaipur: The attacks by BJP leaders on the opposition regarding Udayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark continued as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sought an apology from the INDIA alliance for this. "They are attacking Sanatana Dharma... The DMK leader should be asked if he has a clarification regarding his statement. The INDIA alliance should apologize; otherwise, the nation won't forgive," said Rajnath Singh at Ramdevra in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Monday.

Rajnath Singh visited Ramdevra to flag off the third pre-poll Parivartan Yatra of the Rajasthan BJP, which will cover 51 assembly seats in western Rajasthan over the next 18 days.

Read Also TMC leader Kunal Ghosh summoned by Tripura court for 'insulting' Hindu sentiments

Rajnath Singh Questions Congress's Silence

Addressing a large gathering at the famous religious place, Rajnath Singh questioned the silence of Congress leaders on the Sanatan Dharma issue and said, "Congress is quiet about it. I want to ask CM Gehlot why he didn't say anything. Why is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Kharge not saying anything? Why don't they clarify their stance on Sanatana Dharma?"

Describing the INDIA alliance as "Naam Bade Darshan Chote" (big names, small visions), Rajnath Singh said that Congress has allied with 28 parties to stop Prime Minister Modi. The alliance should have been for the overall development of the country, but their alliance is only to stop Modi, which is impossible. "The name of this alliance, INDIA, is very serious. Once we also gave the slogan 'Shining India' and got defeated; now these people too will be defeated," said Singh.

Jibe at RaGa, Praises for Modi

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is progressing every day. Chandrayaan-03 made a successful soft landing at the South Pole. The launch of Surya Yaan L-01 and the launch and landing of Mangalyaan were successful, but even after 20 years, the successful launch of 'Rahul Yaan' could not happen."

Claiming a significant majority for his party in the upcoming assembly elections, Rajnath Singh said, "The clutch and the steering of the vehicle that the Chief Minister is driving are in someone else's hands. Congress is dividing people in Rajasthan in the name of forward, backward, and Hindu-Muslim. People are being misled in the name of smartphone schemes and guarantees," said the Union Minister.

Notably, the fourth Parivartan Yatra of the Rajasthan BJP will be flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday from Gogamedi temple in Hanumangarh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)