TMC leader Kunal Ghosh summoned by Tripura court for 'insulting' Hindu sentiments

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been summoned by Tripura court over allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

According to TMC sources, Ghosh has been asked to be present before the court on May 30.

It can be noted that on November 12 last year, Ghosh had raised questions over the fate of Sita in Ramayana, following which a case was filed against him in Tripura.

Talking to media, Ghosh said that as a law abiding citizen he will be present before the court as per order.

“BJP uses Lord Ram for political gains. If Lord Ram is the ultimate then why did his wife Sita have such a tragic end? I have taken Ramayana and other books to suffice my claims. I am also a Hindu but I respect all religions and don't use religion in politics,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also said that BJPs ‘political vendetta’ is evident everywhere.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Ghosh had insulted Lord Ram.

“BJP worships Lord Ram and Kunal Ghosh has insulted him. BJP firmly believes that Lord Ram is the ultimate and such an insult won’t be tolerated,” mentioned Majumdar.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:22 PM IST