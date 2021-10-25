Chhattisgarh: Greyhound forces kill 3 Maoists in interstate operations near Telangana-Bijapur border

Raipur: Greyhound forces of Telangana carried out interstate operations and gunned down three Maoists in a fierce encounter in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Monday close to the Telangana-Chhattisgarh interstate border. Among these three dead Maoists, two were from Bijapur. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the Maoists.

An exchange of fire took place between TS Greyhounds and Maoists in the bordering area of Chhattisgarh-Telangana near Tekulagudem, forest area of village Taralguda, under Police Station limits Peruru, District-Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, said a senior police officer of Bijapur Police.

Meanwhile, post-encounter, Maoists also issued a statement in Telugu and termed the encounter fake. They also gave a call of Telangana bandh on October 27.

Maoists press release also identified these slain Naxals as Naroti Damal (ACM) resident of Jaraved, Rohali District Maharashtra, Sodi Ramal, resident Mallipara, Basagudem of Bijapur District, and Badaru, resident of Padda Korma village, Ganglur, Bijapur.

While speaking to FPJ over phone Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "After the encounter, the team of security forces recovered dead bodies of three Maoists cadres along with one AK-47 gun, one SLR and one LMG. These Maoists were members of the Central Area Committee".

This Maoist team, composed of 35 armed Maoists was led by commander Sagar. His body has not recovered yet, but Maoists suffered heavy loss in this encounter, the IG said.

The dead body count may increase, the IG added.

