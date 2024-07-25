 Chhattisgarh: First Supplementary Budget Of Rs 7,329 Crore Presented, Focus On Accelerating Development
Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the first supplementary budget of the Sai Government, amounting to Rs 7,329 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with a primary focus on accelerating development across the state.

The supplementary budget includes significant allocations aimed at enhancing infrastructure and welfare schemes. Notably, Rs 66 crore has been earmarked to promote green transport through the introduction of 240 e-buses in cities like Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Korba. Additionally, a substantial provision of Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which includes provisions for elderly pilgrimages and aims to empower women economically.

In efforts to combat Naxalism, the government plans to establish 53 CRPF camps in Bastar, allocating Rs 260 crore for sewerage treatment plants and emphasizing on overall development in the affected areas.

The supplementary budget also sees allocations for various schemes including the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, sports facilities, Anganwadi centers, and the enhancement of educational infrastructure. Moreover, provisions have been made for environmental conservation, health, and cultural initiatives across the state.

Following the presentation of the supplementary budget in the Assembly, the total budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has now increased to Rs 1,54,775 crore, reflecting a comprehensive approach towards inclusive growth and sustainable development in Chhattisgarh.

