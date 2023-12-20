Chhattisgarh: Day One Of Assembly's Winter Session Begins With Oath-Taking Ceremony Of All 90 MLAs

Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session | FPJ

Raipur: On the first day of the winter session of State Assembly, all the ninety candidates who registered victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls took oath at the Chhattisgarh Members of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly at the Chhattisgarh State Assembly on Tuesday and became members of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

Protem Speaker Ramvichar Netam administered the oath to all the MLAs of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly including the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma on the first day of the sixth Chhattisgarh State Assembly session on Tuesday.

MLAs take oath in Sanskrit

Bastar Congress MLAs Lakheswar Baghel and Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu, and BJP MLA Renuka Singh took the oath in Hindi. Lailunga BJP MLA Vidyawati Sidar, Katghora MLA Premchand Patel, Arang MLA Khushwant Saheb, Lata Usendi, Kedar Kashyap and Chaitram Atami took the oath in Sanskrit.

Oath in Chhattisgarhi

Kondagaon BJP MLAs Vikram Usendi, Lormi Dharamjeet Singh, Raigarh BJP MLA OP Choudhary and Kharisia Congress MLA Umesh Patel, Rampur Congress MLA Phoolsingh Rathiya, Korba BJP MLA Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Katghora BJP MLA Pranav Marpachchi, Pali-Tanakhar Congress MLA Tuleshwar Markam, Kota Congress MLA Atal Shrivastav, and Mungeli BJP MLA Punnu Lal Mohle, Bilha BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, Beltara BJP MLA Sushant Shukla, Akaltara Congress MLA Raghvendra Singh, Masturi Congress MLA Dilip Lahariya, Janjgir Congress MLA Byas Kashyap, Chandrapur Congress MLA Ramkumar Yadav, Jaijaipur Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu, Pamgar-Congress MLA Sheshraj Harbansh, Saraipali Congress MLA Chaturi Nand, Basna BJP MLA Sampat Agrawal took the oath in Chhattisgarhi.

20% of MLAs are female

Moreover, in this assembly session, there are 50 first-time MLAs, 15 second-time MLAs, and 10 third-time MLAs. Out of 90 assembly seats, female candidates won 19 assembly seats. This time the strength of female MLAs in the Chhattisgarh assembly will remain 20% of total MLAs count. Among these 19 female MLAs, 11 MLAs are from main opposition Indian National Congress and 8 MLAs from the ruling BJP.

3-Day Session

Winter session of Chhattisgarh State Assembly started on Tuesday and will conclude on December 21.