Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 33 Women Candidates From Congress & BJP Participate; 18 Win | Representational Image

Chhattisgarh state assembly election 2023 witnessed a total of 155 women candidates in the fray. In the first phase a total of 25 candidates and in second phase 130 women were in the electoral field.

In 2018, the assembly election witnessed 132 women candidates out of which 13 were elected as MLAs. In the current poll, BJP had given tickets to 15 women candidates while Congress had placed 18 candidates. The net result is, BJP 8 had won while the Congress had a better position with 10.

BJP women candidates who won the election

The BJP candidates having won are Lami Rajwade (Bhatgaon), Shakuntala Singh Porte (Pratappur), Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat), Uddeshwari Paikra (Samri), Raimuni Bhagat (Jashpur), Gomati Sai (Pathalgaon), Lata Usendi (Kondagaon) and Bhavna Bohra (Pandariya).

Those lost are Sarla Kosaria (Saraipali), Alka Chandrakar (Khallari), Geeta Ghasi Sahu (Khujji), Suniti Satyanand Rathia (Lailunga), Shivkumari Chouhan (Sarangarh), Sangyotiga Singh Judeo (Chandrapur), and Ranjana Dipendra Sahu (Dhamtari).

Congress women candidates who won the election

Congress candidates having won are Anila Bhedia (former minister) (Dondilohara), Harshita Swami Baghel (Dongargarh), Savitri Mandavi (Bhanupratappur), Vidyavati Mandavi (Lailunga), Uttari Jangade (Sarangarh), Sheshraj Harbansh (Pamgarh), Kavita Lahare (Bhilaigarh), Sangeetha Sinha (Sanjari Balod), Ambika Markam (Sihawa) and Chaturi Nand (Saraipali).

The candidates having lost are Yashoda Verma - (Khairagarh), Duleshari Sidar (Pali Tanakhar), Rashmi Ashish Singh (Takhatpur), Rajkumari Maravi (Pratappur), Chhaya Verma (Dharsiwa) Tarini Chandrakar (Kurud), Ambika Singh Deo (Baikunthpur), and Rashmi Chandrakar (Mahasmund).