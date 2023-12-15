Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21

New CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Assembly’s three days special session will be proposed to be held from December 19-21. It will be a short winter session. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hinted about the assembly session while having interaction with the media on Friday.

According to him, CM Vishnu Deo Sai made a query with the officers in the context. The newly elected members of Chhattisgarh legislative assembly have to take the oath.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai promises implementation of PM's PMAY scheme

The CM had publicly promised the construction of 18 lakh houses for the eligible beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana public of in Chhattisgarh

DyCM further said in order to fulfil the promises and provide momentum to the project a large sum of money is required which can be made available after the approval from Chhattisgarh assembly. For this a supplementary budget will be present in the assembly, he said.

State cabinet extension to be executed soon

On the issue of three days of the winter session, sources within the Chhattisgarh assembly informed that the information is true and awaiting the Governor's approval. However, on the issue of the extension of Chhattisgarh state cabinet, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, hinted it will be executed soon.

Meanwhile, sources informed, that CM Sai will meet BJP central leaders in Delhi on December 17, and then new names of Minister’s will be announced.