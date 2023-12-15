 Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21

Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21

On the issue of the extension of Chhattisgarh state cabinet, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, hinted it will be executed soon.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
New CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Assembly’s three days special session will be proposed to be held from December 19-21. It will be a short winter session. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hinted about the assembly session while having interaction with the media on Friday.

According to him, CM Vishnu Deo Sai made a query with the officers in the context. The newly elected members of Chhattisgarh legislative assembly have to take the oath.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai promises implementation of PM's PMAY scheme

The CM had publicly promised the construction of 18 lakh houses for the eligible beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana public of in Chhattisgarh

DyCM further said in order to fulfil the promises and provide momentum to the project a large sum of money is required which can be made available after the approval from Chhattisgarh assembly. For this a supplementary budget will be present in the assembly, he said.

Read Also
Who Is Vishnu Deo Sai? BJP Tribal Leader Named Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister
article-image

State cabinet extension to be executed soon

On the issue of three days of the winter session, sources within the Chhattisgarh assembly informed that the information is true and awaiting the Governor's approval. However, on the issue of the extension of Chhattisgarh state cabinet, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, hinted it will be executed soon.

Meanwhile, sources informed, that CM Sai will meet BJP central leaders in Delhi on December 17, and then new names of Minister’s will be announced.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 'Eight Lakh Houses To Be Constructed Under PMAY,' Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Teri Chaddi Khola Tha Main?’: Lucknow Cop Uses Objectionable Language Against Woman In Police...

‘Teri Chaddi Khola Tha Main?’: Lucknow Cop Uses Objectionable Language Against Woman In Police...

Sufi Group Condemn Death Threats Against OpIndia's Nupur Sharma For Statements On Ajmer Saint...

Sufi Group Condemn Death Threats Against OpIndia's Nupur Sharma For Statements On Ajmer Saint...

'SC Judgement On Article 370 Disturbing, Impacts Federalism': Former Justice Rohinton Nariman

'SC Judgement On Article 370 Disturbing, Impacts Federalism': Former Justice Rohinton Nariman

Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21

Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session To Be Held From December 19-21

Haryana Assembly Winter Session: Political Turmoil Erupts Over Spurious Liquor Issue On Day 1;...

Haryana Assembly Winter Session: Political Turmoil Erupts Over Spurious Liquor Issue On Day 1;...