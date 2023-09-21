Chhattisgarh Crime: 17-Year-Old Minor Girl Gangraped In Raipur; FIR Filed

The accused in police custody | FPJ

Raipur: A shameful incident of sexual assault of a minor was reported from the capital city Raipur, Chhattisgarh. As per information received, a 17-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped in a multi-level parking of a building in which an office of Additional Superintendent of Police Raipur is already functional.

The brutal incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. In this case, the police acted swiftly.

After lodging the FIR under the POCSO and IPC Section 376, the police arrested all three accused, including the victim's boyfriend and his colleagues allegedly involved in the gang-rape. Sources have revealed that all the accused individuals involved in this heinous sexual assault were familiar with the victim's boyfriend.

The victim had accompanied her boyfriend to a multilevel parking building to meet his colleagues. However, during their interaction, the boyfriend left the girl alone for some time and went elsewhere.

Victim's boyfriend's friends committed gangrape

The accused took the victim into a nearby guard room in the multilevel parking and sexually assaulted her. The victim girl lodged a complaint in Gol Bazar police station after which the police arrested the accused.

The accused men have been identified as the boyfriend of the victim Sikandar Jain (31) and his friends Avinash Behra (35), and Gaurav Raj. All these men are colleagues and work in the same multilevel parking, Yogesh Kashyap, SHO Gol Bazar Police Station, Raipur said.

SHO has denied gang-rape in the multi-level parking and said, she had consensual sex with her boyfriend in the guard room meanwhile, others abducted her and made forceful relation in the car. Police have seized the car used and mobile phone, he added.

