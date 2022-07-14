Mumbai: Father, his two friends get 20 yrs in jail for gangrape of teen

File Image

A 42-year-old man and his two friends were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old – the man's daughter – over a period of two months in 2018. The man, engaged in drug peddling, had been released in April 2018 from Arthur Road jail where he was lodged for over two years in an attempt to murder case.

The victim's mother was not staying at home and resided elsewhere. In her testimony to the court, the teen said her father had begun sexually assaulting her a few days after his return from prison by drugging her when her younger siblings were not at home.

She further informed that her father and his two friends also took her to Bandra's Bandstand where they took turns and sexually assaulted her. This happened multiple times a week, she told the court. In her statement to the police, the girl said that she informed her mother about her ordeal, but her mother did not believe her and abused her instead.

A few days later, due to her intolerable situation at home, the girl left and went to Panvel where she lived on the streets by begging. Prosecutor Veena Shelar said the matter came to light after Railway Childline personnel found her at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus 15 days later. She narrated her situation to them after they gained her confidence and a police complaint was filed. She was then accommodated at a children's home in Dongri. Special Judge S C Jadhav imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the men. It has been directed that the amount will be given as compensation to the victim.