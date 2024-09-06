Chhattisgarh: Constable Allegedly Rapes Law Student

Law student allegedly raped by police constable | Representative Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A law student was allegedly raped in a car by police constable. As per the complaint filed by the victim, the constable first sexually assaulted her in his home and when she resisted in order to calm down again took her to a deserted place near the airport and raped her.

In the case, it was claimed that the alleged sexual offender is known to her and has been in contact with him over phone for the past three months.

In the complaint, the victim narrated her ordeal that she was first raped in his house and then the accused took her to the airport in a car on the pretext of convincing her. Here he molested her in a deserted area and when she refused, he raped her again.

According to the SHO Mana police station Bhavesh Gautam, the accused Chandramani Sharma is a constable posted in the police academy. After the complaint was lodged, police arrested him and took him into custody.

It was also alleged that the victim was drugged but police had not confirmed yet.

Raipur Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathore informed the media that police is received a complaint related to a sexual assault against a police constable, the department is investigating it and based on the evidence found, strict action will be initiated against the accused.