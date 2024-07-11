Chhattisgarh: Congress Strategizes For Raipur South By-Election Amid Internal Challenges |

Raipur: Tensions ran high at the Congress State Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, as Mayor Aijaz Dhebar led a spirited protest on Wednesday, demanding attention for the upcoming Raipur South Assembly seat. Despite the dramatic display, Congress stalwarts including former CM Bhupesh Baghel and PCC Chief Deepak Baij continued their crucial discussions, highlighting internal solidarity amidst external challenges.

The meeting, convened to chart the party's course for the impending by-election, concluded late Wednesday evening after extensive deliberations. "We are united in our resolve to expose the failings of both the Modi government at the Centre and the Sai administration in the state," remarked Baij, addressing the media post-meeting.

Congress, buoyed by recent electoral optimism despite BJP's stronghold over Raipur South for eight consecutive terms, expressed confidence in securing the seat. "BJP's treatment of former Minister Brijmohan Agarwal and Raipur's voters has left a void we aim to fill," Baij asserted.

Furthermore, the party outlined a robust strategy encompassing protests at the Vidhan Sabha and grassroots agitation on issues ranging from agricultural crises to law and order deficiencies. "Our agenda is clear: from streets to the Assembly, we will amplify public grievances," Baij reaffirmed, emphasizing the party's commitment to tackling state law and order concerns.

In a bid to fortify its grassroots support, Congress plans monthly leadership meetings and enhanced responsibilities for party fronts and cells. "We will elevate the state's law and order as a pivotal election issue," Baij concluded, signaling an aggressive electoral campaign ahead of the by-election and urban body polls.

The coming weeks are expected to witness intensified political maneuvers as Chhattisgarh Congress gears up for a decisive electoral battle, underscoring its determination to reclaim the Raipur South seat.