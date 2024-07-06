Chattisgarh: Woman Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Raipur |

In a startling development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team apprehended a woman police inspector, TI Vedvati Dariyo, while she was accepting a bribe in the capital city of Raipur on Friday evening. The officer, stationed at Raipur's Mahila Thana as Town Inspector (TI), was caught red-handed demanding cash in exchange for registering a dowry complaint and initiating action.

As per the information received, the incident unfolded when the ACB team executed a meticulously planned operation at the Mahila Thana office. TI Vedvati Dariyo had demanded ₹50,000 from a woman who sought assistance in filing a dowry harassment complaint against her husband. Following negotiations, the inspector agreed to register the complaint for ₹35,000.

Upon feeling distressed by the demand, the complainant approached the ACB and detailed the extortion attempt about a week ago. Acting swiftly, the ACB maintained surveillance on the situation. On Friday evening, the complainant returned to the police station with ₹20,000, a portion of the demanded bribe. The ACB team was discreetly positioned nearby.

As soon as Dariyo accepted the cash from the complainant inside the police station, she was swiftly apprehended by the ACB officers who had been monitoring the transaction. To mark the bribe money, a chemical had been applied to the notes beforehand, allowing for clear evidence of the illegal transaction.

The ACB team promptly recorded Dariyo's statement at the scene. The operation highlighted a significant breach of trust and ethical conduct within the police force, raising concerns over corruption in public service.

Further legal proceedings are expected to follow as the ACB continues its investigation into the matter.