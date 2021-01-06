Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launches development projects

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday opened his treasure for the newly-constituted Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district. He inaugurated and laid foundations of the development works worth Rs13.30 crore in the district on Wednesday, a government statement said.

The CM also extended a financial aid worth Rs4.61 lakh to 230 beneficiaries and distributed funds and goods worth Rs13.59 lakh to 337 beneficiaries under various government schemes.

He inaugurated the recently-completed housing project Rs4.68 crore under which official residences for the government officials and employees were built.

Security forces bust naxal camp in Bijapur

A joint team of security forces busted a Maoist camp in the jungles of Itwar-Lendra in the insurgency-hit district Bijapur during a search operation, police said. The joint team comprising DRG, STF and CoBRA men seized a huge cache of arms, ammo, and banned literature, police said. One tiffin bomb, Maoist uniforms, bags, 1 rifle, wireless sets, detonators, banned literatu­re, crackers, ration materia­ls, and others were seized.