Chhattisgarh: 'Cashless medical  services to all at government  hospitals from June 1', says TS Singh Deo

Raipur: Cashless medical facilities will be available to all the patients in the government school from June 1, 2023, TS Singh Deo announced in the Chhattisgarh State Assembly, Raipur, while answering the questions of the opposition during the discussion on the proposed annual budget for 2023–24 on Tuesday.

All the patients visiting the government hospitals will be provided free medical facilities, they will not charge a single penny, the day the universal health care scheme is implemented in the state, he said.

The cabinet minister, Singh Deo, who also holds the portfolios of GST and commercial affairs, all together presented a budget of 5112 crores, or 8 lakh and 71 thousand rupees, that was unanimously passed by the assembly.

Health and Family Welfare department budget

Out of the mega budget, 3207 crore 70 lakh, 90 thousand rupees has been sanctioned for the Health and Family Welfare department meanwhile for medical education Rs 157 crore 48,3000 has been sanctioned.

The Health Minister also interacted with the media and reiterated his wording and said, cashless services will be provided to all the patients. Earlier, general patients had to pay fees for OPD, X-ray and other tests but after the scheme was implemented patients weren’t asked for any money to pay in government hospitals across the state.

He also highlighted that in 2017-18 only 179 specialist doctors were available in government hospitals and now the strength of such specialist doctors has increased up to 534 in four years. Earlier dialysis facilities were available in only three centers in the state now the number of such centers has increased up to 29 which is an achievement.