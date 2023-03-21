 Chhattisgarh: Congress gave survey work of ₹41 Cr to blacklisted company, alleges opposition leader Brijmohan
The opposition leader raised the issue of Bodhghat project in Bastar during the question hour and expressed his concern over the feasibility of the project

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal | Photo: Twitter Image

Raipur: BJP on Monday alleged in the Chhattisgarh State Assembly that the ruling Congress government has awarded survey work of Bastar’s Bodhghat river valley project to a company that was blacklisted by the government earlier. 

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal raised the issue of Bodhghat project in Bastar during the question hour and expressed his concern over feasibility of the project and alleged that a blacklisted company Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited was given the contract of its survey.

Water resources minister denied allegations

Quoting the remarks of the exchequer, the BJP MLA said that in the year 2004 the Union Government made it clear that that the project was not feasible and even after that the state government is willing to spend Rs 41 crore on its survey. 

Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey denied any such information was in knowledge of the government. He said the state administration was not aware that the company was blacklisted in any other state.

However, answering the query in the House, the Minister affirmed that Rs 12.50 crore had been spent on the survey till date.  

The Minister further admitted that the survey work was incomplete and informed the House that on the request of the said company the deadline for the survey has now been extended till August 31, 2023.

He also asked, if the BJP government was aware of the company records, why they sanctioned work to the blacklistedCompany.

