Chhattisgarh bypoll 2022: Congress' Yashoda Verma wins Khairagarh assembly seat by margin of 20,000 votes

With a margin of 20,000 votes in the 21st round, Congress candidate Yashoda Verma clinched a sure shot victory in Khairagarh bypolls on Saturday.

The grand conquest of Yashoda Verma in Khairagarh by-elections has sealed the prospects of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ) and acted as a setback for the election strategy of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state. Congress circulated it as public approval for Baghel’s strategy in the state.

Savior for Congress

Meanwhile, political pundits said that the Khairagarh bypolls will act as a saviour for Congress which is continuously grappling with taking on Narendra Modi led BJP. Congress lost 9 of the 10 assembly elections held over the last two years.

After winning this bypoll, Congress Party in Chhattisgarh drowned in a celebratory mood. Congress leaders come up on roads having Baghel’s mask on their faces.

Public approval of Baghel’s policies: Bhagat

"Here, the winning of Congress candidate is an outcome of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's policies in the state," said Amarjeet Bhagat, Minister of food and civil supplies and also Khairagarh's election in-charge.

"Our leader took decision in the favour of public and we implement public friendly policies. The announcement of the conversion of Khairgarh-Gandai-Chhuikhadan in a form of a new district is part of it and we won the semi-final," the Minister said.

Moreover, Minister Amarjeet Bhagat earlier declared to tender resignation from his post if the Congress candidate loses the seat.

"We showed faith in our local leaders, understand the public mood and need, devise our poll strategy accordingly and won," Congress State President Mohan Markam said.

"Meanwhile, BJP showed faith in outsiders such as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Prahalad Patel and others and the result is before everyone," Markam added.

A day ago, CM Baghel also expressed his feelings and indicated that his party is winning the Khairagarh elections because BJP failed to capture the attention of the public.

Promise of formation of District remained acted as master stroke

Even when the FPJ team visited various areas of Khairagarh, people seemed more engrossed in knowing about the benefits of converting the region into a district. Their intentions showed that the chief minister's to make Khairgarh a district, remained successful in hitting the public conscience and their perception both.

However, after the final vote figures were declared, the BJP candidate accepted his defeat but alleged Congress indulged in malpractices and misused the government machinery to woo voters and win the by-polls.

"We fought bravely with full coordination but fail to counter the misleading claims and promises made by the CM," Komal Janghel BJP candidate said.

In addition, ex-CM Dr Raman Singh questioned whether CM Baghel and Congress party is going to fight the coming elections with a promise to convert all the 90 constituencies into districts?

Votes gained in Khairagarh By-polls

Total votes cast – 1,65,407

BJP – 67524, Congress – 87,690; JCCJ- 1,218; NOTA- 2,480

Candidates contested by-polls

Yashoda Verma- Congress

Komal Janghel- BJP

Narendra Soni Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ)

Mohan Bharti- Rashtriya Jansabha Party

Aruna Banafar- Independent

Sadhuram Dhurve- Independent

Nitin Kumar Bhandekar- Independent

Viplav Sahu- Forward Democratic Labour Party, Dhalchand Sahu- Ambedkarite Party of India, Santoshi Pradhan- Gondwana Gantantra Party

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:43 PM IST