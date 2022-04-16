By-poll results 2022: TMC leads in West Bengal, Congress in Chhattisgarh, RJD in Bihar

The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats is underway. The early trends by the Election Commission showed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in West Bengal, Congress in Maharashtra and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar.

West Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, one Lok Sabha seat is West Bengal's Asansol.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading the Ballygunge Assembly seat and the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in the early trends while the counting of votes for the bypolls is underway.

From the Ballygunge constituency, TMC's Babul Supriyo is leading by 8109 votes. The BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate from the Assembly bypoll.

The TMC has fielded former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Agnimitra Paul from the Asansol constituency for the bypoll. Sinha is also leading in the early trends of the counting of votes.

In Chhattisgarh, Congress is leading on Khairagarh Assembly seat, as per official early trends by the Election Commission.

In Maharashtra, Congress was leading on Kolhapur North Assembly seat.

In Bihar, early trends show the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading on the Assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, as per the Election Commission of India. RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan is leading by a margin of 11620 votes against BJP candidate Baby Kumari.

Counting is underway for one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's Asansol and four Assembly seats in Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan and Maharashtra's Kolhapur. TMC leader Babul Supriyo, a candidate from the Ballygunge seat, said he was confident of winning the election. He said, "I'm confident. The 41% voter turnout here rubbishes Oppn's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:31 AM IST