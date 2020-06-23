Chhattisgarh Board result 2020: Class 10 and 12 results to be announced today at cgbse.nic.in; check here for all the details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th board results today on its official website cgbse.nic.in.

As per the news report published by Zee News, the results are likely to be announced at 11 am. today.

Near about eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations this year. Out of these, six lakh students appeared for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh for CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Steps to check the result: