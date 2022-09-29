Chhattisgarh: Blind murder in CM’s home district, four members of family found dead

Representational Pic |

A gruesome murder has been reported from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Home Minister’s home district Durg where police recovered four bodies on Thursday.

In the horrific incident, four members of a family were found brutally murdered in the Kumhari area, Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The deceased include husband, wife and their two children.

After the information became viral, the Durg police team reached the spot with a dog squad and initiated an investigation.

Police identified the deceased as Bholanath Yadav (34), wife Naila Yadav (30), son Parmad Yadav (8), and daughter Mukta Yadav (13).

"The deceased were originally from Balangir village Deerga Sindhi Kala Odisha, whereas, Bholanath Yadav lived in a rented house with his wife and two children in Kumhari," the police said.

In the primary phase of the investigation, police suspected the role of the deceased’s brother as a prime suspect.

"Husband, wife and two children have been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and the axe used to carry out the assassination was recovered," Abhishek Pallava Superintendent of Police Durg said.

"Prima facie it is known that the accused is familiar with the design and structure of the house and we suspect the role of the deceased brother in the brutal killing. Some injury marks were found on his body. We have collected fingerprints and other pieces of evidence from the site. In the evening, around 8.30 pm, the wife spoke over her cell phone for half an hour and the incident occurred after 10 pm," the SP said.

Once the motive of the murder was known, the case will be resolved at its earliest, Pallava added.

However, on the issue of blind murder, BJP’s Leader of the Opposition Narayan Chandel taking a dig at the state Congress government alleged that Chhattisgarh has turned into a 'criminal state' under Bhupesh Beghel's regime.

"As per NCRB data, Chhattisgarh holds 6th rank in rape and 3rd in the number of murders. Despite it being the home district of CM and HM both such gruesome incidents are not ceasing," Chandel alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Dubey defended the government's position on the law and order situation in the state saying, "Our government has provided all sorts of advanced weapons and training to the police forces, case resolution rate is quite faster than previous BJP government."