WATCH: Violent clashes in Ghaziabad's Mahagun society over change of security agency

Photo: Screen grab

Violent clashes broke out between two groups in a high-rise society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. As per media reports, the matter started only with a debate about changing the security of the society, however, it escalated into a clash between the society members, and security guards in Ghaziabad's Residents' welfare association (RWA) posh Mahagun society.

A video of the incident is also going viral on social media. In the video, taken out by the society members of the Mahagun Mascot Society of the Crossing Republic of Ghaziabad, it can be seen that two groups clashing with each other using sticks, belts and rods. It can be seen in the video that people standing on either side of the gate are hitting each other with sticks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the people of the society have expressed displeasure over the issue. They have blocked the road and have sat on dharna.

Notably, as the matter escalated, the police were called, and three people have been detained.

Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Nagar said that in the dispute between two parties of RWA in the Mahagun Society, which falls under the Vijayanagar police station area, three people have been detained by the local police, and others are being marked, Amar Ujala reported.

. Further action is on in the matter.