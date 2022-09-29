Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again |

Mumbai: The incident of a truck getting stuck under the King's Circle Railway Bridge in Mumbai's capital of Maharashtra has come to the fore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

It was a big container. Earlier as well, incidents of containers getting stuck under this bridge have been coming to the fore. In the month of May as well, the incident of a big container getting stuck under this bridge was reported.

Container wedged under Kings Circle station flyover. Mile long southbound traffic jam. Would regard this a near catastrophe if the trucker would have managed to damage the rail tracks above! @TOIMumbai @ATSBB @mid_day @mumbaimatterz @mumbaimirror @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/It0rN89qUR — IdiotsOnIndianRoads (@IdiotsRoads) September 28, 2022

Maharashtra | Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/yZ5NQTy2y3 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

The truck driver was new to this route and therefore he did couldn't judge the height of the bridge and his truck got stuck under the bridge.

Due to this there is a long traffic jam on the busy road. People have no choice but to be stuck for hours.