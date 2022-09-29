e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Earlier as well, incidents of containers getting stuck under this bridge have been coming to the fore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again |

Mumbai: The incident of a truck getting stuck under the King's Circle Railway Bridge in Mumbai's capital of Maharashtra has come to the fore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

It was a big container. Earlier as well, incidents of containers getting stuck under this bridge have been coming to the fore. In the month of May as well, the incident of a big container getting stuck under this bridge was reported.

The truck driver was new to this route and therefore he did couldn't judge the height of the bridge and his truck got stuck under the bridge.

Due to this there is a long traffic jam on the busy road. People have no choice but to be stuck for hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain, thundershowers in city

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain, thundershowers in city

Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney