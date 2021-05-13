Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel govt stops all construction projects in Nava Raipur to fight COVID-19, Congress asks BJP president JP Nadda to stop Central Vista project

Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has halted all the under construction major projects sanctioned last year in New Raipur to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the freezing of the project, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted it on social media on Thursday.

“Our citizens-our priority. Some projects were initiated ahead of covid19 times including new assembly building, Rajbhavan, CM House, new circuit house and residences of ministers and officers. In the times of crisis, these projects are stopped immediately,” CM Baghel tweeted.

In tandem to the CM's tweet Chhattisgarh Public Works Department also issued orders for halting of all the under progress major projects of Nava Raipur with immediate effect. Altogether these building projects are worth several hundred crores.

Chhattisgarh Congress party spokesperson RP Singh soon after tagged a tweet to ex-Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh questioning him whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also stop the Central Vista project.